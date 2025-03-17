Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases New Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in WD-40 by 525.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in WD-40 by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in WD-40 by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in WD-40 by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in WD-40 by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

WDFC opened at $238.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.60. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $211.03 and a 1-year high of $292.36.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.40 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

