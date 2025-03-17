Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 30,005 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 85.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,005 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ithaka Group LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 112,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Trade Desk by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 98,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after acquiring an additional 19,204 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Trade Desk by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,347,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,132,000 after acquiring an additional 358,350 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Trade Desk by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,321,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,109,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,294,000 after acquiring an additional 68,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $134.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $145.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.45.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $53.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.42 and a 12-month high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.