Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 33,003 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,003 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKF. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter.

ARKF stock opened at $34.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average is $35.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.56 million, a PE ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 1.82. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $44.72.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

