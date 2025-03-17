Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes $488,000 Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Bio-Techne by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Bio-Techne by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

In other news, CEO Kim Kelderman sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $1,035,067.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,619.16. This trade represents a 25.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy E. Herr sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $122,685.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,336.96. The trade was a 48.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TECH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $62.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $56.60 and a 52-week high of $85.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

