Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes $591,000 Position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.
Separately, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 68,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period.
iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
iShares MSCI Qatar ETF stock opened at $18.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.48. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $18.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.08.
iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Qatar Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Qatari companies. QAT was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
