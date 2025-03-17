Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBIO. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 11.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,818,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,658,000 after buying an additional 505,481 shares during the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $10,178,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $3,497,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 23.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 737,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,773,000 after buying an additional 139,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 167.4% in the third quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 132,093 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBIO opened at $32.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.07.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. Analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBIO. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.55.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $2,467,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,477.82. This represents a 42.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,579,739 shares of company stock valued at $323,171,901 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

