Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 269.9% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 214.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,659.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period.

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.08 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.71 and a 1 year high of $42.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.76.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

