Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tenaris (TS)

3/14/2025 – Tenaris was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/6/2025 – Tenaris was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/25/2025 – Tenaris had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2025 – Tenaris had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Tenaris had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Tenaris was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/11/2025 – Tenaris was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/29/2025 – Tenaris was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

1/17/2025 – Tenaris was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/17/2025 – Tenaris was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NYSE:TS opened at $38.54 on Monday. Tenaris S.A. has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $40.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.54.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. Tenaris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 38,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $796,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 97,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tenaris by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

