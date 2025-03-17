Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Jamf (JAMF)

Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/4/2025 – Jamf had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2025 – Jamf had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/28/2025 – Jamf had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Jamf had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Jamf is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2025 – Jamf had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2025 – Jamf had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $13.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.39. Jamf Holding Corp. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $21.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In other news, CAO Anthony Grabenau sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $52,365.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,058.27. This represents a 9.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,217,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 180,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 27,925 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

