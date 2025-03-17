Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Jamf (JAMF)

Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/4/2025 – Jamf had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/28/2025 – Jamf had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
- 2/28/2025 – Jamf had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2025 – Jamf had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/6/2025 – Jamf is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/21/2025 – Jamf had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Jamf Price Performance
NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $13.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.39. Jamf Holding Corp. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $21.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Insider Activity at Jamf
In other news, CAO Anthony Grabenau sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $52,365.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,058.27. This represents a 9.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jamf
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.
