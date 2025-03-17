What is B. Riley’s Forecast for FHTX Q1 Earnings?

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, March 13th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Foghorn Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.55) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Foghorn Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

FHTX opened at $4.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average is $6.59. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $246.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 3.13.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHTX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 44,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 27,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 23,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 28,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

