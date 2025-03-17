What is Cormark’s Forecast for Altius Minerals Q1 Earnings?

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a research note issued on Friday, March 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

ALS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Altius Minerals from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Altius Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Altius Minerals Price Performance

Altius Minerals stock opened at C$25.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 8.36. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$20.02 and a 52 week high of C$29.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.02 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.30.

About Altius Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Altius Minerals Corp is engaged in the business of obtaining diversified mining royalty. It holds interests in mining operations that produce metals and minerals such as copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and potash. The corporation also holds other pre-development stage royalty interests and various earlier stage royalties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.