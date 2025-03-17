What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for Dover Q3 Earnings?

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Dover in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $9.45 per share.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%.

DOV has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dover from $236.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.91.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV stock opened at $181.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.65. Dover has a 12 month low of $168.20 and a 12 month high of $222.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dover by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.59%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

