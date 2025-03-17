What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Integer Q2 Earnings?

Get Integer alerts:

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Integer in a research note issued on Thursday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Integer’s current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Integer’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.58 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). Integer had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $449.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.28 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Integer from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Integer from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Integer in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Integer from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $117.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.76. Integer has a 1 year low of $107.11 and a 1 year high of $146.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 304.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Integer by 8,933.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Integer in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Integer by 472.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

