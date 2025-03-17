WMG Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,019,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $192,902,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Unified Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Bravias Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Wernau Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citizens Jmp downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. DZ Bank cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $33,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,285.89. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $262,040.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,445.55. The trade was a 6.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,048 shares of company stock worth $17,374,274. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.7 %

GOOGL opened at $165.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.03 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.70 and a 200-day moving average of $176.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

