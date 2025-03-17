Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Stake Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,747,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,533,000 after purchasing an additional 506,593 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 851,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 732,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,850,000 after acquiring an additional 10,628 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 628,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,116,000 after acquiring an additional 27,172 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 497,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,167,000 after acquiring an additional 213,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $89.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.63. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $113.07.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 20.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 45.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.45.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

