XBP Europe (NASDAQ:XBP) vs. Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Critical Review

Profitability

This table compares XBP Europe and Conduent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBP Europe -9.50% N/A -14.57% Conduent 12.69% -11.39% -3.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares XBP Europe and Conduent”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBP Europe $157.15 million 0.21 -$11.05 million N/A N/A Conduent $3.36 billion 0.15 $426.00 million $2.16 1.45

Conduent has higher revenue and earnings than XBP Europe.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

15.7% of XBP Europe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Conduent shares are held by institutional investors. 82.5% of XBP Europe shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Conduent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

XBP Europe has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conduent has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Conduent beats XBP Europe on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XBP Europe

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bills & Payments and Technology. The Bills & Payments segment focuses on optimizing how bills and payments are processed by businesses of all sizes and industries. This segment also offers automation of accounts payable and accounts receivables processes and seeks to integrate buyers and suppliers, as well as engages in digital transformation business. The Technology segment engages in the sale of recurring software licenses and related maintenance, and hardware solutions, as well as provision of related maintenance and professional services. In addition, the company offers XBP platform that provides a secured network allowing billers, consumers, and businesses to communicate and transact; XBP Omnidirect, a cloud-based platform that provides enterprise level client communication management; and Reaktr.ai for cybersecurity, data modernization and cloud management, and generative AI. Further, it provides request to pay solutions; enterprise information management solutions; robotic process automation solutions; digital mailroom and records digitization solutions; business process management and intelligent workflow automation solutions; integrated communications solution; banking and financial industry solutions and services; cross-border payments; digitization of checks; confirmation of payee; and mortgage and loan management solutions. The company is based in Egham, the United Kingdom. XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Exela Technologies, Inc.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions. The Government segment provides government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, local, and foreign governments for public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services; and digital payments, child support payments, government healthcare, and eligibility and enrollment solutions. The Transportation segment offers systems, support, and revenue-generating solutions to government transportation agency clients; and public safety, mobility, and digital payment solutions. This segment also provides electronic tolling, urban congestion management, and mileage-based user solutions; transit solutions; citation and permit administration, parking enforcement, and curbside demand management solutions; and computer-aided dispatch/automatic vehicle location solutions. Conduent Incorporated was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

