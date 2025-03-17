Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as $5.26 and last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 333562 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $525.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of -2.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Yatsen by 1,446.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby’s Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, and beauty devices.

