Zacks Research Boosts Earnings Estimates for ProAssurance

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for ProAssurance in a research note issued on Thursday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for ProAssurance’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. ProAssurance had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $287.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.56 million.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $15.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average is $15.23. The firm has a market cap of $801.22 million, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.21. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in ProAssurance by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 859.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 587,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

