Zacks Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for LKQ

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of LKQ in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

LKQ Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $41.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average is $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.71. LKQ has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $53.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.27.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. LKQ had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,977,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $478,150,000 after buying an additional 33,212 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,449,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $457,051,000 after purchasing an additional 134,176 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,406,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $309,609,000 after purchasing an additional 833,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,591,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,643,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,020,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $240,346,000 after purchasing an additional 411,390 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $180,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,352,356.68. This trade represents a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,300. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.80%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

