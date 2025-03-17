Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of PZZA Q1 Earnings

Get Papa Johns International alerts:

Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Papa Johns International in a report released on Wednesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Papa Johns International’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Papa Johns International’s FY2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Papa Johns International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa Johns International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Papa Johns International Stock Performance

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $43.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. Papa Johns International has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $72.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa Johns International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Irth Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Papa Johns International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,883,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Papa Johns International by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,118,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,933,000 after buying an additional 603,650 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Papa Johns International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,328,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Papa Johns International by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 576,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,670,000 after buying an additional 327,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Papa Johns International by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 540,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,206,000 after buying an additional 300,138 shares in the last quarter.

Papa Johns International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.02%.

About Papa Johns International

(Get Free Report)

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Papa Johns International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Johns International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.