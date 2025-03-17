Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of PZZA Q1 Earnings

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2025

Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZAFree Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Papa Johns International in a report released on Wednesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Papa Johns International’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Papa Johns International’s FY2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Papa Johns International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa Johns International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Papa Johns International

Papa Johns International Stock Performance

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $43.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. Papa Johns International has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $72.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa Johns International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Irth Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Papa Johns International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,883,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Papa Johns International by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,118,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,933,000 after buying an additional 603,650 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Papa Johns International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,328,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Papa Johns International by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 576,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,670,000 after buying an additional 327,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Papa Johns International by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 540,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,206,000 after buying an additional 300,138 shares in the last quarter.

Papa Johns International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.02%.

About Papa Johns International

(Get Free Report)

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Receive News & Ratings for Papa Johns International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Johns International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.