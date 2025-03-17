Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook of O-I Glass Q2 Earnings

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for O-I Glass in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for O-I Glass’ current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 1.62%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OI. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $11.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.20. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 619,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 94,671 shares during the period. Highland Peak Capital LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,132,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in O-I Glass by 349.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 261,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 203,037 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the third quarter worth $1,264,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,350,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

