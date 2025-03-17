Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook of Prothena Q1 Earnings

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Prothena in a report released on Wednesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.33). The consensus estimate for Prothena’s current full-year earnings is ($4.04) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prothena’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.76) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.04) EPS.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.06). Prothena had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 million.

Several other research firms have also commented on PRTA. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Prothena from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Prothena from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

PRTA stock opened at $13.74 on Monday. Prothena has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of -0.02.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Prothena by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Prothena by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Prothena in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prothena in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Prothena by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

