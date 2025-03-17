Zacks Research Issues Negative Forecast for AKAM Earnings

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now forecasts that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Akamai Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share.

AKAM has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $80.73 on Monday. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $110.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $3,445,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,455,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,427,580 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $232,198,000 after purchasing an additional 81,744 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 37,670 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.58 per share, for a total transaction of $2,997,778.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,342 shares in the company, valued at $10,929,676.36. The trade was a 37.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $366,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,633.28. This trade represents a 14.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,394 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

