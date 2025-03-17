Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Forecast for AWK Earnings

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for American Water Works in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for American Water Works’ current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Water Works’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.70 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.86.

NYSE AWK opened at $144.43 on Monday. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $152.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

