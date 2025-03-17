Zacks Research Predicts Reduced Earnings for Globus Medical

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Globus Medical in a research report issued on Thursday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Globus Medical’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $657.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.19 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 4.09%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GMED. Bank of America upgraded Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on Globus Medical from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Globus Medical from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.82.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $71.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.86 and a 200 day moving average of $79.80. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 94.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $49.33 and a 12-month high of $94.93.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 14,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $1,250,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,863,834 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $898,548,000 after buying an additional 240,218 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,570,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $255,450,000 after buying an additional 81,371 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,804,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $231,946,000 after buying an additional 199,556 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,618,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $216,544,000 after buying an additional 43,330 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,212 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $156,969,000 after buying an additional 12,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

