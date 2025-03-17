Zacks Research Reduces Earnings Estimates for Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Clean Harbors in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Clean Harbors’ current full-year earnings is $7.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.72 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CLH. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.56.
Clean Harbors Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $193.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.92 and its 200-day moving average is $238.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $186.54 and a 12-month high of $267.11.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share.
Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors
In other news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.04, for a total transaction of $73,624.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,503.04. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $518,949.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,619,123.52. This trade represents a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,341 shares of company stock worth $663,041 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 10,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.
About Clean Harbors
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
