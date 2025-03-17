Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 5,719 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in GameStop were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,502,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,322,000 after purchasing an additional 646,488 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter worth about $878,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 790,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,127,000 after acquiring an additional 249,100 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 270.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 150,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 109,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 471,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,804,000 after acquiring an additional 138,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GME opened at $23.08 on Monday. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 128.20 and a beta of -0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average is $25.60.

In other GameStop news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $27,807.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,131.95. This trade represents a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $48,997.39. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,814.50. This trade represents a 3.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a report on Friday, December 6th.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

