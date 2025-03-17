Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 7,465 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,567 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in KBR were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,022,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in KBR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $771,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in KBR by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,416,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,876,000 after purchasing an additional 305,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in KBR by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.88.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $50.63 on Monday. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day moving average of $60.18.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

