Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,825,000 after buying an additional 15,015 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 683,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,975,000 after buying an additional 251,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,976,000 after buying an additional 42,218 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 365,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,614,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,857,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

OLED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $150.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $140.17 and a 12-month high of $237.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $162.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 34.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

