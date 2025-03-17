Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,488,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,472 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,793,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,921 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,896,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74,956 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,883,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,369,000 after acquiring an additional 81,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,701,000 after acquiring an additional 120,729 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WAL. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.07.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $77.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $53.75 and a 12 month high of $98.10.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 13.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

