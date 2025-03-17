Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,665 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 6,085.0% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,981,000 after buying an additional 1,749,438 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 761,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,000 after buying an additional 606,375 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,408,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,312,000 after buying an additional 574,516 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,309,000 after buying an additional 490,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,630,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMA. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Comerica from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised Comerica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Comerica from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $57.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.40. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $73.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). Comerica had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

