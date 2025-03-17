Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 331.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $609,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,042.04. The trade was a 36.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 47,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $1,626,339.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,945,767.16. This trade represents a 9.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCP stock opened at $34.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.08. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $34.85.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HashiCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

