Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 221.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 677,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,413,000 after buying an additional 466,736 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,078,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,390,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,891,000 after buying an additional 362,083 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at about $22,173,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.7% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,899,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,882,000 after buying an additional 155,466 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $93.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $95.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.61.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.28.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

