Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Exelixis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Exelixis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 52,636 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,946,479.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 303,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,216,403.80. This trade represents a 14.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,768 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $331,430.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 356,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,479,669. This represents a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,343 shares of company stock worth $5,177,234. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $36.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $40.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.53.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 24.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

