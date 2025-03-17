Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 3,641 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,423 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WTFC. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 47,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.69.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of WTFC opened at $110.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.16. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $142.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

Insider Activity

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $54,475.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,042.20. This represents a 15.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.32, for a total value of $310,309.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,752.56. This trade represents a 10.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,315. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wintrust Financial

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.