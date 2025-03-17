Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 9,855 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,855 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 42.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DAR shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

DAR opened at $29.54 on Monday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average of $37.03.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

