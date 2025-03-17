Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth $12,890,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Crane Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of CR opened at $155.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. Crane has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $188.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.76.

Crane Increases Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Insider Transactions at Crane

In related news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total transaction of $392,011.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,635,354.48. This represents a 6.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Crane from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Crane from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crane has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.80.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

