Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 402 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 2,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.44.

MEDP stock opened at $324.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $340.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.84. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $302.01 and a one year high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 51.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

