12,602 Shares in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in TEGNA by 26.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 891,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 184,845 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in TEGNA by 648.8% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 20,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 17,629 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at $476,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the third quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

TEGNA Stock Performance

NYSE TGNA opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 14.12%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also

