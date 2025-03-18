17,752 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 250,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 64,354 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 184,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,024 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,708,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 129,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 39,135 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 39,677 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSMR opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.69.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

