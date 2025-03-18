20,161 Shares in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 3rd quarter worth about $911,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bumble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bumble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bumble by 470.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 206,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bumble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $8.00 to $6.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bumble from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $528.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.77. Bumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

