23,154 Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,154 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,033,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth approximately $16,490,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 379.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,667,539 shares of the airline’s stock worth $18,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,859 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 10,997.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,167,056 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,540 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,575,571 shares of the airline’s stock worth $44,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,667 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $890,187.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,865.80. This trade represents a 31.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $1,763,009.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,967,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,079,004.64. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. Equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.37.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

