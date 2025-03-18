25,635 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Bought by Argentarii LLC

Argentarii LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 3.1% of Argentarii LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $85,686,000. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $714,000. Axis Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $755,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.89.

JPM stock opened at $234.12 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $179.20 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The company has a market cap of $654.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.16 and a 200 day moving average of $239.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

