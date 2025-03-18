28,117 Shares in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 203.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $799.18 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

