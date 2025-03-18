4,090 Shares in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTA. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intapp during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,492,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,392,000 after acquiring an additional 343,275 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Intapp by 90.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 50,607 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $60.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.19 and its 200-day moving average is $59.41. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $77.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.99 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 3,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $216,144.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,078.24. This trade represents a 9.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 2,086 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $134,630.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,747.18. This represents a 4.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,461 shares of company stock valued at $10,300,656 over the last 90 days. 13.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Intapp from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intapp from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.45.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

