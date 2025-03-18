42,993 Shares in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 42,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.

Get Genpact alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on G shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen raised Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $513,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,182 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,125.06. This trade represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $664,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,167,926.94. This represents a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.38. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $56.76.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 22.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Genpact Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.