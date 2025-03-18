45,150 Shares in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFOFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Separately, Napa Wealth Management lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 97,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0505 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

