4,712 Shares in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,712 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Fluor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Fluor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth $13,130,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLR. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fluor from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Baird R W lowered shares of Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fluor from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.71.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $37.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $60.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 13.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

