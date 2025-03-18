49,116 Shares in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Rigetti Computing by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 3.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

Shares of RGTI stock opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 1.36. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $21.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 509.58% and a negative return on equity of 51.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGTI. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Insider Activity

In other Rigetti Computing news, CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $2,729,851.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,094,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,166.88. The trade was a 24.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Featured Stories

