5,436 Shares in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGTI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rigetti Computing by 14.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 144,742 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 9.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,553,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 407,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 12.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,715,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 309,831 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 23.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 244,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 47,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 275.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 136,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rigetti Computing

In other news, CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $2,729,851.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,094,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,166.88. This trade represents a 24.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

Shares of RGTI stock opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $21.42.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 509.58% and a negative return on equity of 51.56%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Rigetti Computing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rigetti Computing

About Rigetti Computing

(Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.